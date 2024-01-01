Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & mirr., all power, keyless entry, tinted. Looks & runs great. $1200 safety service done. (Brand new tires, pads/rotors all around, battery, synthetic oil/filter). Comes with 2 sets of rims tires (Pirelli), one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.          </p><p>Also avail. 2018  VW Passat Highline, 128k $16500     ///     2018 Chevi Spark LT 110k $11500          </p>

2015 Volkswagen Passat

151,985 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Auto Trendline FREE WINTER TIRES/R

2015 Volkswagen Passat

4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Auto Trendline FREE WINTER TIRES/R

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

151,985KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1vwas7a31fc077751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # pdc011
  • Mileage 151,985 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & mirr., all power, keyless entry, tinted. Looks & runs great. $1200 safety service done. (Brand new tires, pads/rotors all around, battery, synthetic oil/filter). Comes with 2 sets of rims tires (Pirelli), one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.          

Also avail. 2018  VW Passat Highline, 128k $16500     ///     2018 Chevi Spark LT 110k $11500          

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Volkswagen Passat