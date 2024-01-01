$10,500+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Passat
4dr Sdn 1.8 TSI Auto Trendline FREE WINTER TIRES/R
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # pdc011
- Mileage 151,985 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 9.9%
Loaded, cold a/c, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats & mirr., all power, keyless entry, tinted. Looks & runs great. $1200 safety service done. (Brand new tires, pads/rotors all around, battery, synthetic oil/filter). Comes with 2 sets of rims tires (Pirelli), one key/fob. UNDERCOATED & CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2018 VW Passat Highline, 128k $16500 /// 2018 Chevi Spark LT 110k $11500
Vehicle Features
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
