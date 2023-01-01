$16,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
Office :416-255-5200
2016 Audi A3
4dr Sdn FrontTrak 1.8T Komfort
Location
Malfara's Automotive
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Office :416-255-5200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9477609
- VIN: WAUA7GFF6G1082015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,970 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Audi Komfort package. Bluetooth, heated front seats,leather, panorama sunroof,satellite radio, voice command recognition, power steering, power windows, power mirrors, alloy wheels, automatic,front wheel drive, 4 cylinder, steering wheel controls and traction control
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Malfara's Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.