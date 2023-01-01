Menu
2016 Audi A3

156,970 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

4dr Sdn FrontTrak 1.8T Komfort

Location

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

156,970KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9477609
  • VIN: WAUA7GFF6G1082015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,970 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Audi Komfort package. Bluetooth, heated front seats,leather, panorama sunroof,satellite radio, voice command recognition, power steering, power windows, power mirrors, alloy wheels, automatic,front wheel drive, 4 cylinder, steering wheel controls and traction control 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

416-255-5200

Alternate Numbers
Cell: 416-930-1254
