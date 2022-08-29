$9,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
135,295KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9322741
- Stock #: pdc021
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP9HL362090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,295 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, keyless. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection
