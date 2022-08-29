Menu
2017 Nissan Versa Note

135,295 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2017 Nissan Versa Note

2017 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

2017 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

135,295KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9322741
  • Stock #: pdc021
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9HL362090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,295 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, keyless. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

