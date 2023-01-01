Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Versa Note

142,925 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Versa Note

2017 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Versa Note

5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1684986528
  2. 1684986528
  3. 1684986528
  4. 1684986528
  5. 1684986528
  6. 1684986528
  7. 1684986528
  8. 1684986527
  9. 1684986527
  10. 1684986527
  11. 1684986527
  12. 1684986527
  13. 1684986527
  14. 1684986528
  15. 1684986528
  16. 1684986528
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,925KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9986594
  • Stock #: pdc032
  • VIN: 3n1ce2cp9hl362090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,925 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Nonsmoker, no pets. Top mechanical cond. Runs perfect. CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2017 Nissan Altima 4...
 115,354 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Versa No...
 142,925 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape FWD...
 163,010 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory