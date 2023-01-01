2017 Nissan Versa Note

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,500 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 9 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9986594

9986594 Stock #: pdc032

pdc032 VIN: 3n1ce2cp9hl362090

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 142,925 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.