2017 Nissan Versa Note
5dr HB Auto 1.6 SV
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
142,925KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9986594
- Stock #: pdc032
- VIN: 3n1ce2cp9hl362090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise, all power, keyless entry. Nonsmoker, no pets. Top mechanical cond. Runs perfect. CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
