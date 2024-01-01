Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 8.9%   </p><p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, local owner, nonsmoker, well maintained with service records. Looks & runs great CERTIFIED. </p>

2018 BMW X3

165 KM

Details Description Features

$30,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW X3

M40i Sports Activity Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X3

M40i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1708367561
  2. 1708367561
  3. 1708367560
  4. 1708367561
  5. 1708367560
  6. 1708367561
  7. 1708367560
  8. 1708367561
  9. 1708367560
  10. 1708367560
  11. 1708367561
  12. 1708367561
  13. 1708367560
  14. 1708367561
  15. 1708367560
  16. 1708367560
  17. 1708367560
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
165KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5uxts3c59joy93740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # pdc
  • Mileage 165 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 8.9%   

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, local owner, nonsmoker, well maintained with service records. Looks & runs great CERTIFIED. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2013 Land Rover LR2 AWD 4dr SE 264,455 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Ford Focus 4DR SDN SE 184,252 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr 2LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 Chevrolet Traverse AWD 4dr 2LT 166,755 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X3