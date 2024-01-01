$12,888+ tax & licensing
2015 BMW X3
28i
2015 BMW X3
28i
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 215,000 KM
Vehicle Description
28I! X DRIVE! LEATHER SEAT! PANORAMIC SUNROOF! PUSH START! NAVI!
BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! KEYLESS! AND MUCH MORE! LOCAL ONTARIO
CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! ONE OWNER! OWNED BY A MECHANIC!
ALL HIGHWAY MILEAGE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH! NO ANY WARNING LIGHT ON!
AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE AT $599 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFFICE PARKING STORAGES LOT.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118