Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: June 22nd 2022 - Glass Record - $1173.00

2017 BMW X3

123,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,490

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,490

+ taxes & licensing

123,000KM
Used
VIN 5UXWX9C3XH0T20811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
PUSH START BUTTON
Power Front Seats
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
12 V Outlet
Dual panel sunroof
Drive Mode Select
Amazon Alexa
SOS Support System
Driver Memeory Seat

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2017 BMW X3