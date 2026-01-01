Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99%  </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Navi/Cam/ AppleCarplay, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power/heated seats, p/gate & more. Looks & runs great. UNDERCOATED & CEERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2019 Ford Escape SEL, 179k $8990    </p>

2018 Ford Escape

134,319 KM

Details Description Features

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14463421

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1784421608381
  2. 1784421608985
  3. 1784421609424
  4. 1784421609932
  5. 1784421610419
  6. 1784421610909
  7. 1784421611414
  8. 1784421611905
  9. 1784421612369
  10. 1784421612829
  11. 1784421613290
  12. 1784421613778
  13. 1784421614283
  14. 1784421614766
  15. 1784421615200
  16. 1784421615614
  17. 1784421616049
  18. 1784421616550
  19. 1784421617018
  20. 1784421617462
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
134,319KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD3JUA87606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,319 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99%  

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Navi/Cam/ AppleCarplay, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, power/heated seats, p/gate & more. Looks & runs great. UNDERCOATED & CEERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2019 Ford Escape SEL, 179k $8990    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4DR S 234,810 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 MINI Cooper S Bayswater Edition for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2012 MINI Cooper S Bayswater Edition 147,449 KM $7,700 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires 146,917 KM $12,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 Ford Escape