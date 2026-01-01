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<p>Experience the exceptional versatility and capability of the 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD, presented in a refined white exterior and equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system that promises outstanding handling.</p> <p>The exterior design captures attention with alloy wheels and sleek contours, while the interior offers luxurious comfort with heated seats and a leatherette finishes. Enjoy practicality with features such as power windows, power seats, and keyless entry. High-tech amenities like the smart device integration and a convenient wi-fi hotspot keep you connected on the go.</p> <p>The state-of-the-art technology inside this Escape includes a backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio, ensuring you're always entertained and informed. Confidence on the road is bolstered by safety features including lane assist, parking sensors, and brake assist.</p> <p>This Ford Escape SEL Hybrid is perfect for eco-conscious adventurers and families seeking efficiency without sacrificing style or safety. Visit Summit Ford to see it for yourself and learn more about how it fits your lifestyle.</p>

2022 Ford Escape

202,088 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
14531910

2022 Ford Escape

SEL Hybrid

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
202,088KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9CZ4NUA50878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS24167
  • Mileage 202,088 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the exceptional versatility and capability of the 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD, presented in a refined white exterior and equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system that promises outstanding handling.

The exterior design captures attention with alloy wheels and sleek contours, while the interior offers luxurious comfort with heated seats and a leatherette finishes. Enjoy practicality with features such as power windows, power seats, and keyless entry. High-tech amenities like the smart device integration and a convenient wi-fi hotspot keep you connected on the go.

The state-of-the-art technology inside this Escape includes a backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio, ensuring you're always entertained and informed. Confidence on the road is bolstered by safety features including lane assist, parking sensors, and brake assist.

This Ford Escape SEL Hybrid is perfect for eco-conscious adventurers and families seeking efficiency without sacrificing style or safety. Visit Summit Ford to see it for yourself and learn more about how it fits your lifestyle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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Summit Ford

416-741-6221

2022 Ford Escape