$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL Hybrid
2022 Ford Escape
SEL Hybrid
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS24167
- Mileage 202,088 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the exceptional versatility and capability of the 2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD, presented in a refined white exterior and equipped with an advanced all-wheel-drive system that promises outstanding handling.
The exterior design captures attention with alloy wheels and sleek contours, while the interior offers luxurious comfort with heated seats and a leatherette finishes. Enjoy practicality with features such as power windows, power seats, and keyless entry. High-tech amenities like the smart device integration and a convenient wi-fi hotspot keep you connected on the go.
The state-of-the-art technology inside this Escape includes a backup camera, bluetooth connectivity, and satellite radio, ensuring you're always entertained and informed. Confidence on the road is bolstered by safety features including lane assist, parking sensors, and brake assist.
This Ford Escape SEL Hybrid is perfect for eco-conscious adventurers and families seeking efficiency without sacrificing style or safety. Visit Summit Ford to see it for yourself and learn more about how it fits your lifestyle.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Additional Features
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