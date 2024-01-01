Menu
Account
Sign In
World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

2022 Subaru Legacy

24,287 KM

Details Description Features

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Subaru Legacy

Premier GT

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Subaru Legacy

Premier GT

Location

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

416-203-7010

  1. 11053949
  2. 11053949
  3. 11053949
  4. 11053949
  5. 11053949
  6. 11053949
  7. 11053949
  8. 11053949
  9. 11053949
  10. 11053949
  11. 11053949
  12. 11053949
  13. 11053949
  14. 11053949
  15. 11053949
  16. 11053949
  17. 11053949
  18. 11053949
  19. 11053949
  20. 11053949
  21. 11053949
  22. 11053949
  23. 11053949
  24. 11053949
  25. 11053949
  26. 11053949
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
24,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3BWHP6XN3004305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19020
  • Mileage 24,287 KM

Vehicle Description

World Fine Cars Ltd. has been in business for over 40 years and maintains over 90 pre-owned vehicles in inventory at all times. Every certified retailed vehicle will have a 3 Month 3000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH SEALS AND GASKETS COVERAGE, with our compliments (conditions apply please contact for details). CarFax Reports are always available at no charge. We offer a full service center and we are able to service everything we sell. With a state of the art showroom including a comfortable customer lounge with WiFi access. We invite you to contact us today 1-888-334-2707 www.worldfinecars.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From World Fine Cars

Used 2017 BMW 540 i xDrive for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2017 BMW 540 i xDrive 94,055 KM $33,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i 13,687 KM $102,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 16,839 KM $12,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email World Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
World Fine Cars

World Fine Cars

520 Kipling Avenue, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5E3

Call Dealer

416-203-XXXX

(click to show)

416-203-7010

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

World Fine Cars

416-203-7010

Contact Seller
2022 Subaru Legacy