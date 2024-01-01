Menu
This 2018 Subaru Legacy is for sale today. <br> <br>The clean, bold lines of the resculpted 2018 Subaru Legacy give a sense of momentum even at rest. The Legacys cabin has also been updated for 2018, sporting a hint of chrome and a new steering wheel design. The 2018 Legacy delivers on all the qualities for which Subaru has become famous: rock-solid reliability, superior dependability and excellent value for the money. This family sedan is also designed to be more engaging, more comfortable and more confidence-inspiring than any of its rivals. This sedan has 158,215 kms. Its crystal black silica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/ target=_blank>https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

158,215 KM

Details Description

2.5i Premium

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

158,215KM
Used
VIN 4S3BNDD61J3044167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,215 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Subaru Legacy is for sale today.

The clean, bold lines of the resculpted 2018 Subaru Legacy give a sense of momentum even at rest. The Legacy's cabin has also been updated for 2018, sporting a hint of chrome and a new steering wheel design. The 2018 Legacy delivers on all the qualities for which Subaru has become famous: rock-solid reliability, superior dependability and excellent value for the money. This family sedan is also designed to be more engaging, more comfortable and more confidence-inspiring than any of its rivals. This sedan has 158,215 kms. It's crystal black silica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-XXXX

1-866-264-2278

