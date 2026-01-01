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<p>Meet the 2024 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4 Door 4x4 in an alluring gray finish, designed for those who value both function and flair. With its robust 4x4 drivetrain, this SUV promises exceptional handling on various terrains, making it an ideal choice for adventure enthusiasts.</p><p>On the outside, the Broncos styling is both rugged and refined, featuring eye-catching alloy wheels. The interior complements its exterior prowess, graced with premium leather seats and a leather steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable, luxurious ride. The heated front seats and heated mirrors provide added convenience and comfort, especially in cooler climates.</p><p>This Bronco is equipped with the latest in automotive technology, including a handy backup camera, a user-friendly Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration to keep you connected on the go. Advanced safety features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and brake assist combine with a remote start system to bolster both safety and convenience. The Bronco also offers a Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio, enhancing each journey. Notably, this model boasts the ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6, complete with electric brake boost, contributing to smoother, more efficient performance.</p><p>Whether you're an off-road enthusiast or simply enjoy the versatility and comfort of a well-appointed SUV, the 2024 Ford Bronco Outer Banks is the perfect match. Visit Summit Ford today to learn more and take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive.</p>

2024 Ford Bronco

29,526 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

Watch This Vehicle
14229455

2024 Ford Bronco

Outer Banks

Location

Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1

416-741-6221

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,526KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMEE8BP2RLA11654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS24074
  • Mileage 29,526 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the 2024 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4 Door 4x4 in an alluring gray finish, designed for those who value both function and flair. With its robust 4x4 drivetrain, this SUV promises exceptional handling on various terrains, making it an ideal choice for adventure enthusiasts.

On the outside, the Broncos styling is both rugged and refined, featuring eye-catching alloy wheels. The interior complements its exterior prowess, graced with premium leather seats and a leather steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable, luxurious ride. The heated front seats and heated mirrors provide added convenience and comfort, especially in cooler climates.

This Bronco is equipped with the latest in automotive technology, including a handy backup camera, a user-friendly Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration to keep you connected on the go. Advanced safety features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and brake assist combine with a remote start system to bolster both safety and convenience. The Bronco also offers a Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio, enhancing each journey. Notably, this model boasts the ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6, complete with electric brake boost, contributing to smoother, more efficient performance.

Whether you're an off-road enthusiast or simply enjoy the versatility and comfort of a well-appointed SUV, the 2024 Ford Bronco Outer Banks is the perfect match. Visit Summit Ford today to learn more and take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Summit Ford

12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
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416-741-6221

2024 Ford Bronco