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2024 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
2024 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks
Location
Summit Ford
12 Carrier Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9V 2C1
416-741-6221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS24074
- Mileage 29,526 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the 2024 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 4 Door 4x4 in an alluring gray finish, designed for those who value both function and flair. With its robust 4x4 drivetrain, this SUV promises exceptional handling on various terrains, making it an ideal choice for adventure enthusiasts.
On the outside, the Broncos styling is both rugged and refined, featuring eye-catching alloy wheels. The interior complements its exterior prowess, graced with premium leather seats and a leather steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable, luxurious ride. The heated front seats and heated mirrors provide added convenience and comfort, especially in cooler climates.
This Bronco is equipped with the latest in automotive technology, including a handy backup camera, a user-friendly Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration to keep you connected on the go. Advanced safety features such as lane assist, parking sensors, and brake assist combine with a remote start system to bolster both safety and convenience. The Bronco also offers a Wi-Fi hotspot and satellite radio, enhancing each journey. Notably, this model boasts the ENGINE: 2.7L ECOBOOST V6, complete with electric brake boost, contributing to smoother, more efficient performance.
Whether you're an off-road enthusiast or simply enjoy the versatility and comfort of a well-appointed SUV, the 2024 Ford Bronco Outer Banks is the perfect match. Visit Summit Ford today to learn more and take this exceptional vehicle for a test drive.
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