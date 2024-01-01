$6,490+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD 2WD Reg Cab 133 WT
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 0418
- Mileage 260,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident , Certify & Warranty, powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
TOW PACKAGE
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!
Regular CAB 133 WT
2 Doors
6.0L 8CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Automatic Transmission
Exterior Color
White
Interior Color
Grey
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
High Value Options information is unavailable for this vehicle.
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
3 PASSENGER
AIR BAG
Lather SEATS
RUNNING BOARDS
ABS
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL
TRACTION CONTROL
