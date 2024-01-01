Menu
Clean Car Fax, Comes with safety and 2 year powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years

2009 Ford Escape

192,000 KM

Details Description

$8,490

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr I4 ECVT Hybrid

2009 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr I4 ECVT Hybrid

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

192,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU493X9KA27886

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Car Fax, Comes with safety and 2 year powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 yearsBody Style

4DR I4 ECVT
4 Doors
2.5L 4CYL GAS/ELECTRIC HYBRID
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
white
Interior Color
gray
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
Drive Battery Charging Port No
Engine Details 4 Cylinder Hybrid
High Value Options
satellite radio sirius
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
CLOTH SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REAR DEFOGGER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
AIR BAG
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR CONDITIONING
FOG LIGHTS
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

$8,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2009 Ford Escape