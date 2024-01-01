$12,490+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
AWD 5dr EX
Location
Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404
$12,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 0344
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner, clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.
Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
AWD 5DR
5 Doors
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
blue
Interior Color
gray
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
heated seats - driver and passenger
drive train - all wheel
sunroof/moonroof
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
FOG LIGHTS
REAR DEFOGGER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CARGO COVER
POWER LOCKS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
AIR BAG
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
