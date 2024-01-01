Menu
One Owner, clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra.. AWD 5DR 5 Doors 2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL Fuel Type Gasoline Transmission Automatic Transmission Drivetrain All Wheel Drive Odometer Digits Not Reported Exterior Color blue Interior Color gray Inventory Type not provided Title State Not Reported Registration Province ON Additional Vehicle Information Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes High Value Options back-up camera heated seats - driver and passenger drive train - all wheel sunroof/moonroof Equipment 5 PASSENGER AM/FM/CD ELECTRIC MIRRORS POWER WINDOWS ABS BACK-UP CAMERA FOG LIGHTS REAR DEFOGGER ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL CARGO COVER POWER LOCKS SEAT TYPE - BUCKET AIR BAG CLOTH SEATS POWER MIRRORS SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS AIR CONDITIONING CRUISE CONTROL

2014 Honda CR-V

257,000 KM

Details Description

$12,490

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

2014 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

257,000KM
Used
VIN 2hkrm4h57Eh114851

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0344
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

One Owner, clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
AWD 5DR
5 Doors
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
blue
Interior Color
gray
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
back-up camera
heated seats - driver and passenger
drive train - all wheel
sunroof/moonroof
5 PASSENGER
AM/FM/CD
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER WINDOWS
ABS
BACK-UP CAMERA
FOG LIGHTS
REAR DEFOGGER
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CARGO COVER
POWER LOCKS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
AIR BAG
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR CONDITIONING
CRUISE CONTROL

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

$12,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2014 Honda CR-V