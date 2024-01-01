Menu
No accident , Certify & Warranty, powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome. Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

2016 Honda CR-V

164,000 KM

Details Description

$16,490

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

2016 Honda CR-V

AWD 5dr EX

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

164,000KM
Used
VIN 2HKRM4H54GH133179

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident , Certify & Warranty, powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

AWD 5DR
Doors
4
Engine
2.4L 4CYL GASOLINE FUEL
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
All Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Not Reported
Exterior Color
BLACK
Interior Color
black
Inventory Type
not provided
Title State
Not Reported
Registration Province
ON
Additional Vehicle Information
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
back-up camera
heated seats - driver and passenger
drive train - all wheel
sunroof/moonroof
Equipment
5 PASSENGER
BACK-UP CAMERA
POWER DRIVER SEAT
REAR DEFOGGER
ABS
CARGO COVER
POWER LOCKS
ROLL SENSING CURTAIN AIRBAGS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER MIRRORS
SEAT TYPE - BUCKET
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS YES
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
TRACTION CONTROL
AM/FM/CD
FOG LIGHTS
POWER WINDOWS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-XXXX

416-823-8404

$16,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2016 Honda CR-V