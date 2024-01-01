Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

305,000 KM

$5,490 + tax & licensing

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Japanese Sport Car
796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
416-823-8404

VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR549753

Vehicle Details:
• Body Style: Minivan / Van
• Drive Type: Front Wheel Drive
• Transmission: Automatic
• Engine: 3.6L 6-cylinder Flex Fuel
• Doors: 5-door
• Mileage: 305,000 KM
• Exterior Color: Silver
• Interior Color: Black

Vehicle Description:
Clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF. Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years!

High Value Options:
• 3rd row seating
• Wood trim
• Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Equipment:
7 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, ABS, AM/FM, HARD TOP, POWER WINDOWS, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, CLOTH SEATS, POWER LOCKS, REAR DEFOGGER, AIR BAG, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER MIRRORS, SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS, SPOILER, TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

305,000 KM

Details Description

$5,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0

416-823-8404

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
305,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG1FR549753

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 305,000 KM

Vehicle Description

clean Car Fax, safety & powertrain warranty which covers up to $750 per claim. Warranty can be upgraded to cover more claim or duration. SUN ROOF, Only tax and licensing are extra. Trades are welcome. Need financing? No problem, we deal with many financial companies that can help buyers finance the vehicle they want! Any credit welcome.

Japanese Sport Car has been serving to Canadians for over 20 years, and we like to provide the best service possible to customers all over Canada! Buy Ahead And Pickup From Our Location Or Have It Shipped Directly To Your Door! Ask Us Today!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! OMVIC & UCDA Registered dealer, Specializing in Commercial Trucks for over 20 years! extra..
Body Style
4DR WGN
5 Doors
3.6L 6CYL FLEX FUEL CAPABILITY
Flex Fuel
Transmission
Automatic Transmission
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Odometer Digits
Exterior Color
silver
Interior Color
black
Tire Pressure Monitoring System TPMS - Yes
High Value Options
3rd row seating
wood trim
Equipment
7 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
ELECTRIC MIRRORS
POWER STEERING
ABS
AM/FM
HARD TOP
POWER WINDOWS
ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL
CLOTH SEATS
POWER LOCKS
REAR DEFOGGER
AIR BAG
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER MIRRORS
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
SPOILER
TRACTION CONTROL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Japanese Sport Car

Japanese Sport Car

796 Hwy 20, Fenwick, ON L0S 1C0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$5,490

+ taxes & licensing

Japanese Sport Car

416-823-8404

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan