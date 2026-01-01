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For over 27 years this family owned and operated business has been providing a great selection of quality, gently used vehicles with friendly, small town service, and exceptional value.

2014 Chevrolet Trax

138,883 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle
14430805

2014 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Melita Auto Sales

8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5

519-787-2299

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Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
138,883KM
VIN 3GNCJLEB2EL174143

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,883 KM

Vehicle Description

For over 27 years this family owned and operated business has been providing a great selection of quality, gently used vehicles with friendly, small town service, and exceptional value.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control

Convenience

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Melita Auto Sales

Melita Auto Sales

8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5
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519-787-2299

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$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Melita Auto Sales

519-787-2299

2014 Chevrolet Trax