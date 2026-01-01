$6,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LT
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
Melita Auto Sales
8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5
519-787-2299
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
138,883KM
VIN 3GNCJLEB2EL174143
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,883 KM
Vehicle Description
For over 27 years this family owned and operated business has been providing a great selection of quality, gently used vehicles with friendly, small town service, and exceptional value.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
Digital clock
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Convenience
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Seating
Split Folding Rear Seats
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Melita Auto Sales
8050 County Rd 18 West, Fergus, ON N1M 2W5
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519-787-XXXX(click to show)
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Melita Auto Sales
519-787-2299
2014 Chevrolet Trax