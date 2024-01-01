Menu
<p>You have to look at this one it is VERY VERY VERY NICE. Clean CarFax with only 75,000 km. What else can I say its a Lexus. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $29,900 plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2015 Lexus RX 350

75,000 KM

$29,900

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

You have to look at this one it is "VERY VERY VERY NICE". Clean CarFax with only 75,000 km. What else can I say it's a Lexus. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $29,900 plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER LIFT GATE
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Safety

Rearview Camera

