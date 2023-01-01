Menu
<p>Looking for an economical AWD vehicle, then you need to see this Subaru Crosstrek. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $18750. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2017 Subaru Crosstrek

160,000 KM

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for an economical AWD vehicle, then you need to see this Subaru Crosstrek. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $18750. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Included

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

