2017 Subaru Crosstrek
AWD "NICE CAR"
2017 Subaru Crosstrek
AWD "NICE CAR"
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,750
+ taxes & licensing
160,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an economical AWD vehicle, then you need to see this Subaru Crosstrek. Looks and runs great. Comes certified and with a 3 month/3,000 km Lubrico warranty (more available) for only $18750. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Included
Safety
Rearview Camera
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
