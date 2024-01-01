Menu
<p>This nicely equipped Ram Laramie runs and looks great. Clean CarFax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $31,000. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

187,000 KM

$31,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

187,000KM
Used
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

