$31,000+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
LARAMIE CREW CAB
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
187,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 187,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This nicely equipped Ram Laramie runs and looks great. Clean CarFax. Comes certified and with a Lubrico 3 month/3,000 km warranty (more available) for only $31,000. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Included
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Call Dealer
905-892-XXXX(click to show)
