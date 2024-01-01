$31,950+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM ProMaster
1500 Cargo Van
2020 RAM ProMaster
1500 Cargo Van
Location
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,000KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a nice reliable cargo van for work, then come and look at this one. Carfax clean. Comes certified for only $31,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Glenholme Motors
2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
