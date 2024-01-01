Menu
<p>Looking for a nice reliable cargo van for work, then come and look at this one. Carfax clean. Comes certified for only $31,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.</p>

2020 RAM ProMaster

98,000 KM

$31,950

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM ProMaster

1500 Cargo Van

2020 RAM ProMaster

1500 Cargo Van

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0

905-892-2046

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a nice reliable cargo van for work, then come and look at this one. Carfax clean. Comes certified for only $31,950. plus tax. Call Glenholme Motors at 905-892-2046.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Glenholme Motors

Glenholme Motors

2464 RR 20, Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
905-892-2046

$31,950

+ taxes & licensing

Glenholme Motors

905-892-2046

2020 RAM ProMaster