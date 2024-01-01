Menu
Introducing the epitome of luxury and performance: the 2020 Kia Sportage SX AWD. With only 44,000km on the clock, this SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Equipped with premium features such as leather upholstery, a panoramic roof, and a heated steering wheel, every journey is a comfortable and enjoyable one. Say goodbye to discomfort with heated and cooled seats, perfect for all seasons. Safety is paramount with lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind on every drive. Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and featuring navigation, this Sportage is as capable as it is luxurious. Visit us at Easton Auto Sales, conveniently located just seconds off the 401 in Gananoque, with quick access from Kingston and Brockville. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member, you can trust in the quality and integrity of our vehicles. Bring in your trade-in and drive away in style with this Kia Sportage SX AWD. Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and experience automotive excellence firsthand.

44,515 KM

$29,500

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

$29,500

44,515KM
VIN KNDPRCA61L7653523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,515 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the epitome of luxury and performance: the 2020 Kia Sportage SX AWD. With only 44,000km on the clock, this SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Equipped with premium features such as leather upholstery, a panoramic roof, and a heated steering wheel, every journey is a comfortable and enjoyable one. Say goodbye to discomfort with heated and cooled seats, perfect for all seasons. Safety is paramount with lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control, providing peace of mind on every drive. Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and featuring navigation, this Sportage is as capable as it is luxurious. Visit us at Easton Auto Sales, conveniently located just seconds off the 401 in Gananoque, with quick access from Kingston and Brockville. As an OMVIC certified and UCDA member, you can trust in the quality and integrity of our vehicles. Bring in your trade-in and drive away in style with this Kia Sportage SX AWD. Contact us today at 613-561-5172 to schedule a test drive and experience automotive excellence firsthand.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

2020 Kia Sportage