$26,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
2021 Ford Edge
Titanium AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P768
- Mileage 70,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Enjoy premium comfort, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance with this 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD. Powered by a responsive 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this stylish SUV delivers a smooth, capable ride whether you're commuting, travelling, or heading out on your next adventure.
The Titanium trim surrounds you with premium features, including luxurious leather seating, a power driver's seat with memory settings, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear climate control, and a power sunroof/moonroof for an elevated driving experience. Remote start makes it easy to warm up or cool down the cabin before you even get behind the wheel, while the power liftgate adds everyday convenience.
Stay connected and in control with built-in navigation, Bluetooth, satellite radio, steering wheel-mounted controls, and cruise control. The back-up camera, Blind Spot Monitor, and rain-sensing windshield provide added confidence and convenience, helping make every drive safer and more enjoyable. Power windows, power locks, and power mirrors complete this well-appointed SUV.
If you're looking for a spacious, feature-packed SUV that blends luxury, performance, and practicality, this 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD is an outstanding choice.
Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.
We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and be sure to check out our 5-star Google rating!
Vehicle Features
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