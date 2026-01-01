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<p>Enjoy premium comfort, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance with this 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD. Powered by a responsive 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this stylish SUV delivers a smooth, capable ride whether youre commuting, travelling, or heading out on your next adventure.</p><p>The Titanium trim surrounds you with premium features, including luxurious leather seating, a power drivers seat with memory settings, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear climate control, and a power sunroof/moonroof for an elevated driving experience. Remote start makes it easy to warm up or cool down the cabin before you even get behind the wheel, while the power liftgate adds everyday convenience.</p><p>Stay connected and in control with built-in navigation, Bluetooth, satellite radio, steering wheel-mounted controls, and cruise control. The back-up camera, Blind Spot Monitor, and rain-sensing windshield provide added confidence and convenience, helping make every drive safer and more enjoyable. Power windows, power locks, and power mirrors complete this well-appointed SUV.</p><p>If youre looking for a spacious, feature-packed SUV that blends luxury, performance, and practicality, this 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD is an outstanding choice.</p><p>Call <strong>Easton Auto Sales</strong> today at <strong>613-561-5172</strong> to schedule your test drive.</p><p>We are <strong>OMVIC certified</strong> and a proud <strong>UCDA member</strong>. Conveniently located just minutes from <strong>Kingston and Brockville</strong>. We pay <strong>top dollar for trades</strong>, and be sure to check out our <strong>5-star Google rating</strong>!</p>

2021 Ford Edge

70,720 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14459179

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

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Contact Seller
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$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
70,720KM
VIN 2FMPK4K98MBA29712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P768
  • Mileage 70,720 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy premium comfort, advanced technology, and confident all-weather performance with this 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD. Powered by a responsive 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine and equipped with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, this stylish SUV delivers a smooth, capable ride whether you're commuting, travelling, or heading out on your next adventure.

The Titanium trim surrounds you with premium features, including luxurious leather seating, a power driver's seat with memory settings, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic climate control, rear climate control, and a power sunroof/moonroof for an elevated driving experience. Remote start makes it easy to warm up or cool down the cabin before you even get behind the wheel, while the power liftgate adds everyday convenience.

Stay connected and in control with built-in navigation, Bluetooth, satellite radio, steering wheel-mounted controls, and cruise control. The back-up camera, Blind Spot Monitor, and rain-sensing windshield provide added confidence and convenience, helping make every drive safer and more enjoyable. Power windows, power locks, and power mirrors complete this well-appointed SUV.

If you're looking for a spacious, feature-packed SUV that blends luxury, performance, and practicality, this 2021 Ford Edge Titanium AWD is an outstanding choice.

Call Easton Auto Sales today at 613-561-5172 to schedule your test drive.

We are OMVIC certified and a proud UCDA member. Conveniently located just minutes from Kingston and Brockville. We pay top dollar for trades, and be sure to check out our 5-star Google rating!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
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$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

2021 Ford Edge