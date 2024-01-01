Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Heres a nice local one owner trade! This Mazda 3 GT is nicely equipped includes leather, sunroof, heated seats and remote start. It looks great finished in dark blue with black wheels. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!</div><br /><div>EASTON AUTO SALES INC</div><br /><div>OMVIC Certified and UCDA member</div><br /><div>613-561-5172</div>

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

55,100 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Premium Hatchback AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT Premium Hatchback AWD

Location

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

613-561-5172

  1. 11133850
  2. 11133850
  3. 11133850
  4. 11133850
  5. 11133850
  6. 11133850
  7. 11133850
  8. 11133850
  9. 11133850
  10. 11133850
  11. 11133850
  12. 11133850
  13. 11133850
  14. 11133850
  15. 11133850
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
55,100KM
Used
VIN JM1BPBMYXM1317588

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Here's a nice local one owner trade! This Mazda 3 GT is nicely equipped includes leather, sunroof, heated seats and remote start. It looks great finished in dark blue with black wheels. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
EASTON AUTO SALES INC
OMVIC Certified and UCDA member
613-561-5172

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Easton Auto Sales

Used 2013 Buick Enclave Leather FWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2013 Buick Enclave Leather FWD 86,541 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4WD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4WD 116,525 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD for sale in Gananoque, ON
2016 Nissan Rogue S AWD 128,545 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Email Easton Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Easton Auto Sales

Easton Auto Sales

760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6

Call Dealer

613-561-XXXX

(click to show)

613-561-5172

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Easton Auto Sales

613-561-5172

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3