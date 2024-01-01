$29,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT Premium Hatchback AWD
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT Premium Hatchback AWD
Location
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
55,100KM
Used
VIN JM1BPBMYXM1317588
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Here's a nice local one owner trade! This Mazda 3 GT is nicely equipped includes leather, sunroof, heated seats and remote start. It looks great finished in dark blue with black wheels. Call us today to schedule a test drive. Located just seconds off of the 401 in Gananoque. Minutes from Kingston and Brockville. WE NEED YOUR TRADE!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2021 Mazda MAZDA3