$26,900+ tax & licensing
2023 Kia Seltos
LX
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-5172
34,902KM
Used
VIN KNDEPCAA3P7394377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,902 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Easton Auto Sales
760 Stone St N, Gananoque, ON K7G 1Z6
613-561-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Kia Seltos