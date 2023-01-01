$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza
4Dr Convenience CVT
Location
10 Todd Rd, Georgetown, ON L7G 4R7
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
48,713KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9929729
- Stock #: 18-16909AR
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,713 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
