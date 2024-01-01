$17,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
119,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCNKPEA4CZ241313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bulldog Motors
Bulldog Motors
189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0
519-777-2625
519-777-2625
Alternate Numbers519-287-2978
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bulldog Motors
519-777-2625
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500