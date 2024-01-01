Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

119,000 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WT

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

  1. 1711058249
  2. 1711058254
  3. 1711058257
  4. 1711058262
  5. 1711058267
  6. 1711058270
  7. 1711058274
  8. 1711058278
  9. 1711058282
  10. 1711058286
  11. 1711058290
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
119,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCNKPEA4CZ241313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

Used 2008 Nissan Altima S for sale in Glencoe, ON
2008 Nissan Altima S 199,000 KM $4,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Taurus SEL for sale in Glencoe, ON
2013 Ford Taurus SEL 196,000 KM SOLD
Used 2022 Miska Car Hauler for sale in Glencoe, ON
2022 Miska Car Hauler 999,999 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bulldog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500