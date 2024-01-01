Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 RAM 1500

255,000 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

  1. 1712416700
  2. 1712416706
  3. 1712416713
  4. 1712416726
  5. 1712416732
  6. 1712416736
  7. 1712416740
  8. 1712416746
  9. 1712416755
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Insurance Quotes
255,000KM
Used
VIN 1C6RD7MT8CS288732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bulldog Motors

Used 2012 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Glencoe, ON
2012 RAM 1500 SPORT 255,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT for sale in Glencoe, ON
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 119,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Nissan Altima S for sale in Glencoe, ON
2008 Nissan Altima S 199,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bulldog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

Call Dealer

519-777-XXXX

(click to show)

519-777-2625

Alternate Numbers
519-287-2978
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500