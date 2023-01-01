Menu
2020 Canadian Trailer Company Other

1 KM

Details

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bulldog Motors

519-777-2625

2020 Canadian Trailer Company Other

2020 Canadian Trailer Company Other

24'

2020 Canadian Trailer Company Other

24'

Location

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

  1. 1687889218
  2. 1687889227
  3. 1687889232
  4. 1687889237
  5. 1687889242
  6. 1687889245
  7. 1687889255
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

1KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10115595
  VIN: 2CPUSJ2F0LA041775

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Car Hauler
  Mileage 1 KM

Bulldog Motors

Bulldog Motors

189 Main Street, Glencoe, ON N0L 1M0

519-777-2625

519-287-2978
