$8,495+ tax & licensing

2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
2011 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
116,459KM
Used
VIN 1G1ZB5EU7BF321987
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,459 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Charcoal cloth seats, power doors power windows and power mirrors, dual front impact airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control. Comes with 2 sets of tires. 116k KM. Asking $8,495.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player


Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1




2011 Chevrolet Malibu