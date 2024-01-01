Menu
<p style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;>2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Charcoal cloth seats, power doors power windows and power mirrors, dual front impact airbags, AM/FM radio with a CD player and cruise control. Comes with 2 sets of tires. 116k KM. Asking $8,495. </p>

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

116,459 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
VIN 1G1ZB5EU7BF321987

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

