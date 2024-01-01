$7,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Accent
GLS
2012 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
126,690KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHCU5AE8CU030560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 126,690 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2012 Hyundai Accent GLs, 4 cylinder 1.6L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control. 126k KM. Asking $7,995.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto Choice 417
2013 Subaru WRX AWD 243,858 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Outlander LS AWD 171,166 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Corolla CE 130,360 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Email Auto Choice 417
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
Call Dealer
613-425-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Choice 417
613-425-2225
2012 Hyundai Accent