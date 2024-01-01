Menu
2012 Hyundai Accent GLs, 4 cylinder 1.6L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control. 126k KM. Asking $7,995.

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

126,690KM
Used
VIN KMHCU5AE8CU030560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,690 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Accent GLs, 4 cylinder 1.6L engine with automatic transmission. Black cloth heated seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors and cruise control. 126k KM. Asking $7,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

