2011 Subaru Impreza
STi
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 134,721 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Subaru Impreza WRX, 4 cylinder upgraded and modified engine with more than 300 horse power, manual transmission and AWD. Equipped with some upgrades: short shifter, lowered suspension and exhaust system. Power door locks, power window and mirrors. Multi function steering wheel with phone connectivity and cruise control. Heated front seats and tinted windows. 134k km, certified vehicle and comes with safety. Asking price $21,995.
