Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal>2011 Subaru Impreza WRX, 4 cylinder upgraded and modified engine with more than 300 horse power, manual transmission and AWD. Equipped with some upgrades: short shifter, lowered suspension and exhaust system. Power door locks, power window and mirrors. Multi function steering wheel with phone connectivity and cruise control. Heated front seats and tinted windows. 134k km, certified vehicle and comes with safety. Asking price $21,995.</p>

2011 Subaru Impreza

134,721 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Subaru Impreza

STi

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Subaru Impreza

STi

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

  1. 1713370884
  2. 1713370886
  3. 1713370889
  4. 1713370895
  5. 1713370900
  6. 1713370905
  7. 1713370910
  8. 1713370918
  9. 1713370923
  10. 1713370928
  11. 1713370935
  12. 1713370941
  13. 1713370946
  14. 1713370951
  15. 1713370956
  16. 1713370961
  17. 1713370968
  18. 1713370973
  19. 1713370975
  20. 1713370980
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,721KM
Used
VIN JF1GV8G66BL521434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,721 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Subaru Impreza WRX, 4 cylinder upgraded and modified engine with more than 300 horse power, manual transmission and AWD. Equipped with some upgrades: short shifter, lowered suspension and exhaust system. Power door locks, power window and mirrors. Multi function steering wheel with phone connectivity and cruise control. Heated front seats and tinted windows. 134k km, certified vehicle and comes with safety. Asking price $21,995.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Choice 417

Used 2012 Subaru Impreza AWD for sale in Gloucester, ON
2012 Subaru Impreza AWD 160,796 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Gloucester, ON
2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 215,120 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in Gloucester, ON
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS 116,459 KM $8,495 + tax & lic

Email Auto Choice 417

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Choice 417

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

Call Dealer

613-425-XXXX

(click to show)

613-425-2225

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Choice 417

613-425-2225

Contact Seller
2011 Subaru Impreza