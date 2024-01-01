$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Honda Accord
EX
2012 Honda Accord
EX
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
94,415KM
Used
VIN 1HGCS1B77CA800527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,415 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Honda Accord Coupe, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Charcoal cloth seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors, multi function steering wheel with cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity. 17” Alloy wheels. 94k KM. Asking $11,995. Rebuilt Title
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Accord