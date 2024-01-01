Menu
<p class=western style=line-height: 108%; margin-bottom: 0.28cm;><span style=color: #000000;>2012 Honda Accord Coupe, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Charcoal cloth seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors, multi function steering wheel with cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity. 17” Alloy wheels. 94k KM. Asking $11,995. Rebuilt Title</span></p>

94,415 KM

Details Description Features

EX

Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

94,415KM
Used
VIN 1HGCS1B77CA800527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,415 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Accord Coupe, 4 cylinder 2.4L engine with automatic transmission. Charcoal cloth seats, power doors and power windows, power mirrors, multi function steering wheel with cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity. 17” Alloy wheels. 94k KM. Asking $11,995. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

