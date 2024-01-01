$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Prius c
C Technology
2012 Toyota Prius c
C Technology
Location
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
613-425-2225
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
202,278KM
Used
VIN JTDKDTB37C1009217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Light Grey with Black Trim Cloth Seats
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 202,278 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Toyota Prius C Technology, 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with automatic transmission. Light grey with black trim cloth seats. Dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock. Bluetooth, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA. 205,873k km Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Auto Choice 417
5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
