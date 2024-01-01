Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=color: black; mso-themecolor: text1;>2012 Toyota Prius C Technology, 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with automatic transmission. Light grey with black trim cloth seats. Dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock. Bluetooth, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA. <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>205,873k km Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title</span></p>

202,278 KM

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JTDKDTB37C1009217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Grey with Black Trim Cloth Seats
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,278 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Toyota Prius C Technology, 4 cylinder 1.5L engine with automatic transmission. Light grey with black trim cloth seats. Dual front impact airbags, dual side curtain airbags, power windows, power mirrors, power lock. Bluetooth, AM/FM CD/MP3/WMA.  205,873k km Asking $8,995. Rebuilt Title

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

