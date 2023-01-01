Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10494951
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH167944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Hyundai Elantra GL - 138 km
Price $ 10,495
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.

- Safety Inspected
- Clean Title - No Accidents
- 1.8L 4 cylinder
- Automatic transmission
- 138,000 km
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- USB

Financing Available - 100% Approval

- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits

Extended warranty available up to 48 months

Price : $ 10,495 + HST & Licensing

Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa

4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario
K1T 3W6

(613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

