Ehab's Auto
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
138,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10494951
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE5DH167944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Price $ 10,495
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
- Safety Inspected
- Clean Title - No Accidents
- 1.8L 4 cylinder
- Automatic transmission
- 138,000 km
- Heated Seats
- Power windows
- Air conditioning
- Cruise Control
- USB
Financing Available - 100% Approval
- Good Credit
- Bad Credit
- New Credit
- Newcomers
- Work Permits
Extended warranty available up to 48 months
Price : $ 10,495 + HST & Licensing
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
