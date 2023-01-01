Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

147,000 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2.4 L 4 Cylinder AWD

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2.4 L 4 Cylinder AWD

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

147,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9563251

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

