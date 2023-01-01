$13,499+ tax & licensing
613-240-3316
2013 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr I4 Auto Limited w/Nav
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9704749
- VIN: KM8JUCAC5DU630061
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
- Certified - Excellent Condition - 150,000 - Navigation - 2.4 L 4 cylinder - AWD - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels - Panoramic sunroof - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Bluetooth- Remote starter
Extended warranty available
Price : $13,499 + HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa
4603 Bank Street
Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6
Vehicle Features
