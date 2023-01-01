Menu
2013 Hyundai Tucson

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto Limited w/Nav

2013 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr I4 Auto Limited w/Nav

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9704749
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC5DU630061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.

- Certified - Excellent Condition - 150,000 - Navigation - 2.4 L 4 cylinder - AWD - Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Alloy Wheels - Panoramic sunroof - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Bluetooth- Remote starter

 

Financing Available - 100% Approval - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits

Extended warranty available

Price : $13,499 + HST & Licensing

Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa

4603 Bank Street

Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

