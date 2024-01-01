Menu
<p class=MsoNormal>2014 Mazda 3 Touring 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission. Push start button, heated cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity, back-up camera, cruise control, alloy wheels and mounted winter tires. 120,826K KM. Asking price $12,995. </p>

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

120,826 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Auto Choice 417

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-425-2225

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

120,826KM
Used
VIN JM1BM1L74E1142283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TB24301
  • Mileage 120,826 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda 3 Touring 4 cylinder 2.0L engine with automatic transmission. Push start button, heated cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity, back-up camera, cruise control, alloy wheels and mounted winter tires. 120,826K KM. Asking price $12,995. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

