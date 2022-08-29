Menu
2014 Nissan Pathfinder

136,000 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Navigation - Safety Certified

2014 Nissan Pathfinder

Navigation - Safety Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9285289
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM1EC601907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 FINANCING All TYPES OF CREDIT- Safety Included- 136,000 km- AWD- 7 Seats- Navigation- Backup Camera-Leather Seats-Push Start- Heated Seats- Heated Steering wheel- Dual climate control- Parking sensors- Automatic- 3.5L V6- Alloy Wheels- Air conditioning- Power Windows- Power Brakes- Power Locks- Cruise Control- Keyless Entry- BluetoothFinancing Available for All Types of Credit - 100% Approval- Good Credit- Bad Credit- New Credit- New ComersExtended warranty availablePrice : $ 16,499 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto -Ottawa4603 Bank StreetOttawa OntarioK1T 3W6Call613-240-3316

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

