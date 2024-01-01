2015 Nissan Rogue

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div class=xz9dl7a x4uap5 xsag5q8 xkhd6sd x126k92a style=white-space-collapse: preserve; padding: 12px 0px; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #1c1e21; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=font-family: inherit;><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto style=word-break: break-word; display: block; overflow-wrap: break-word; font-family: inherit; font-size: 0.9375rem; line-height: 1.3333; color: var(--primary-text); max-width: 100%; min-width: 0px;>AWD Sport with Backup Camera Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit 100% Approvals - Safety Included - Clean- No Accidents - 2.5L 4 cylinder - AWD - Automatic transmission - 144,000 km - Backup Camera - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Bluetooth - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approval To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 12,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 613*240*3316 </span></div></div><div class=x14vqqas x11i5rnm xod5an3 x1mh8g0r style=margin: 12px 0px; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #1c1e21; font-size: 12px; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=font-family: inherit;><div class=x78zum5 xdt5ytf xz62fqu x16ldp7u style=display: flex; flex-direction: column; margin-top: -5px; margin-bottom: -5px; font-family: inherit;><div class=xu06os2 x1ok221b style=margin-top: 5px; margin-bottom: 5px; font-family: inherit;> </div></div></div></div><div class=x1i10hfl xjbqb8w x1ejq31n xd10rxx x1sy0etr x17r0tee x972fbf xcfux6l x1qhh985 xm0m39n x9f619 x1ypdohk xt0psk2 xe8uvvx xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1o1ewxj x3x9cwd x1e5q0jg x13rtm0m x1n2onr6 x87ps6o x1lku1pv x1a2a7pz style=outline: none; text-decoration: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; border-radius: inherit; text-align: start; border-style: none; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; position: relative; cursor: pointer; padding: 0px; user-select: none; border-width: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; touch-action: manipulation; background-color: #ffffff; display: inline; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; color: #1c1e21; font-size: 12px; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; tabindex=0 role=button><div class=x1lq5wgf xgqcy7u x30kzoy x9jhf4c x6ikm8r x10wlt62 x1n2onr6 style=border-radius: 8px; position: relative; overflow: hidden; font-family: inherit;><div style=font-family: inherit;><div class=x1n2onr6 xqtp20y x6ikm8r x10wlt62 style=position: relative; overflow: hidden; height: 0px; font-family: inherit; padding-top: 120px;><div class=x71s49j x10l6tqk xmbx2d0 x70y0r9 style=position: absolute; right: 14px; pointer-events: all; bottom: 14px; font-family: inherit;><div class=x1i10hfl x1qjc9v5 xjqpnuy xa49m3k xqeqjp1 x2hbi6w x9f619 x1ypdohk xdl72j9 x2lah0s xe8uvvx x2lwn1j xeuugli x16tdsg8 x1hl2dhg xggy1nq x1ja2u2z x1t137rt x1o1ewxj x3x9cwd x1e5q0jg x13rtm0m x1q0g3np x87ps6o x1lku1pv x1a2a7pz xjyslct xjbqb8w x13fuv20 xu3j5b3 x1q0q8m5 x26u7qi x972fbf xcfux6l x1qhh985 xm0m39n x3nfvp2 xdj266r x11i5rnm xat24cr x1mh8g0r xexx8yu x4uap5 x18d9i69 xkhd6sd x1n2onr6 x3ajldb x194ut8o x1vzenxt xd7ygy7 xt298gk x1xhcax0 x1s928wv x10pfhc2 x1j6awrg x1v53gu8 x1tfg27r xitxdhh style=outline: none; text-decoration: none; list-style: none; margin: 0px; border-radius: inherit; text-align: inherit; -webkit-tap-highlight-color: transparent; z-index: 0; position: relative; flex-direction: row; align-items: stretch; cursor: pointer; flex-shrink: 0; vertical-align: bottom; display: inline-flex; padding: 0px; user-select: none; box-sizing: border-box; flex-basis: auto; touch-action: manipulation; background-color: transparent; appearance: none; min-height: 0px; min-width: 0px; font-family: inherit; border: 0px solid var(--always-dark-overlay); tabindex=0 role=button aria-haspopup=menu aria-label=View Map Info><div class=x1ey2m1c xds687c x17qophe xg01cxk x47corl x10l6tqk x13vifvy x1ebt8du x19991ni x1dhq9h xzolkzo x12go9s9 x1rnf11y xprq8jg style=position: absolute; border-radius: 999px; inset: 0px; transition-property: opacity; transition-timing-function: var(--fds-animation-fade-out); transition-duration: var(--fds-duration-extra-extra-short-out); pointer-events: none; opacity: 0; font-family: inherit; role=none data-visualcompletion=ignore> </div></div></div></div></div></div><div class=x1ey2m1c xds687c x17qophe xg01cxk x47corl x10l6tqk x13vifvy x1ebt8du x19991ni x1dhq9h x1o1ewxj x3x9cwd x1e5q0jg x13rtm0m style=position: absolute; border-radius: inherit; inset: 0px; transition-property: opacity; transition-timing-function: var(--fds-animation-fade-out); transition-duration: var(--fds-duration-extra-extra-short-out); pointer-events: none; opacity: 0; font-family: inherit; role=none data-visualcompletion=ignore> </div></div>

2015 Nissan Rogue

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD - Safety Included

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

AWD - Safety Included

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1712507227
  2. 1712507232
  3. 1712507238
  4. 1712507243
  5. 1712507249
  6. 1712507255
  7. 1712507262
  8. 1712507269
  9. 1712507274
  10. 1712507281
  11. 1712507288
  12. 1712508365
  13. 1712508370
  14. 1712508375
  15. 1712508380
  16. 1712508385
  17. 1712508389
  18. 1712508395
  19. 1712508399
  20. 1712508404
  21. 1712508410
  22. 1712508416
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
144,000KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV3FC844064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Sport with Backup Camera Financing Available for Good or Bad Credit 100% Approvals - Safety Included - Clean- No Accidents - 2.5L 4 cylinder - AWD - Automatic transmission - 144,000 km - Backup Camera - Heated Seats - Power windows - Air conditioning - Cruise Control - Bluetooth - Rear Defroster Financing Available - 100% Approval To Apply click on the link https://ehabsauto.ca/financing/ - Good Credit - Bad Credit - New Credit - Newcomers - Work Permits Extended warranty available Price : $ 12,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto -Ottawa 4603 Bank Street Ottawa Ontario K1T 3W6 613*240*3316    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Safety Certified 70,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Pass Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2013 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Pass Certified 94,000 KM SOLD
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium - Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium - Certified 128,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue