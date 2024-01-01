Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Nissan Rogue SV-AWD / Navi for sale in Gloucester, ON

2016 Nissan Rogue

137,000 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV-AWD / Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV-AWD / Navi

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

  1. 1708226522
  2. 1708226522
  3. 1708226522
  4. 1708226522
  5. 1708226522
  6. 1708226522
  7. 1708226522
  8. 1708226522
  9. 1708226522
  10. 1708226522
  11. 1708226522
  12. 1708226522
  13. 1708226522
  14. 1708226522
  15. 1708226522
  16. 1708226522
  17. 1708226522
  18. 1708226522
  19. 1708226522
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MV9GC856625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ehab's Auto

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 147,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance - Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra Sport Appearance - Certified 118,000 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED - Safety Certified for sale in Gloucester, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED - Safety Certified 140,000 KM SOLD

Email Ehab's Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

Call Dealer

613-240-XXXX

(click to show)

613-240-3316

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue