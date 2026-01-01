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<p>No Accidents | Clean Carfax ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ Extended Warranty Available ✅ Flexible Payment Options ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ Automatic Transmission ✔ 43,000 km ✔ Heated Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Adaptive Cruise Control ✔ Lane Keep Assist ✔ Collision System ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Push Button Start ✔ Remote Keyless Entry ✔ LED Headlights ✔ Air Conditioning ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✔ Alloy Wheels Fast Approvals - Flexible Payments Price: $21,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316</p>

2025 Hyundai Elantra

43,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14432107

2025 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
43,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG0SU025164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents | Clean Carfax ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ Extended Warranty Available ✅ Flexible Payment Options ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ Automatic Transmission ✔ 43,000 km ✔ Heated Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Adaptive Cruise Control ✔ Lane Keep Assist ✔ Collision System ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Push Button Start ✔ Remote Keyless Entry ✔ LED Headlights ✔ Air Conditioning ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✔ Alloy Wheels Fast Approvals - Flexible Payments Price: $21,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
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613-240-3316

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2025 Hyundai Elantra