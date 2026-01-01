$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
2025 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
No Accidents | Clean Carfax ✅ Ontario Safety Included ✅ Extended Warranty Available ✅ Flexible Payment Options ✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine ✔ Automatic Transmission ✔ 43,000 km ✔ Heated Seats ✔ Heated Steering Wheel ✔ Blind Spot Monitoring ✔ Backup Camera ✔ Adaptive Cruise Control ✔ Lane Keep Assist ✔ Collision System ✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto ✔ Bluetooth Connectivity ✔ Push Button Start ✔ Remote Keyless Entry ✔ LED Headlights ✔ Air Conditioning ✔ Power Windows & Locks ✔ Alloy Wheels Fast Approvals - Flexible Payments Price: $21,995 + HST & Licensing Ehab’s Auto 4603 Bank St Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6 Message or call: (613) 240-3316
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
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613-240-3316