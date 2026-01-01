$14,895+ taxes & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred - Certified
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred - Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
$14,895
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred -119km
$14,895 | No Accidents | Clean Carfax
✅ Ontario Safety Included
✅ Extended Warranty Available
✅ Flexible Payment Options
✔ 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine
✔ 119,000 km
✔ Heated Seats
✔ Heated Steering Wheel
✔ Backup Camera
✔ Blind Spot Monitoring
✔ Lane Keep Assist
✔ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Air Conditioning
✔ Power Windows & Locks
✔ Cruise Control
✔ Alloy Wheels
Fast Approvals - Flexible Payments
Price: $ 14,895+ HST & Licensing
Ehab’s Auto
4603 Bank St
Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6
Message or call:
(613) 240-3316
👉 Message for availability
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613-240-3316