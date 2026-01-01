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Used 2020 Hyundai IONIQ preferred for sale in Gloucester, ON

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

86,815 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

preferred

Watch This Vehicle
14198513

2020 Hyundai IONIQ

preferred

Location

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1

613-878-7436

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
86,815KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHC75LJ4LU060219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,815 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Riod Auto

Riod Auto

5375 Bank St., Gloucester, ON K1X 1H1
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613-878-XXXX

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613-878-7436

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Riod Auto

613-878-7436

2020 Hyundai IONIQ