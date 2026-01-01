$28,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE -AWD. Certified
2023 Toyota RAV4
LE -AWD. Certified
Location
Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
613-240-3316
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
97,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV1PC388652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD – 97 km$28,995 | Clean Title | Certified Ontario Safety Included Extended Warranty Available Flexible Payment Options AWD (All-Wheel Drive) 97,000 km Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Departure Alert Pre-Collision System Blind Spot Monitoring Rear Cross Traffic Alert Backup Camera Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Connectivity Heated Front Seats Push Button Start Remote Keyless Entry LED Headlights Air Conditioning Power Windows & Locks Alloy WheelsFast Approvals – Flexible PaymentsPrice: $28,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto4603 Bank StOttawa, ON K1T 3W6
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Ehab's Auto
4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
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613-240-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Ehab's Auto
613-240-3316
2023 Toyota RAV4