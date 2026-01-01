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<div class=xdj266r x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak x1vvkbs x126k92a><div dir=auto>2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD – 97 km</div><div dir=auto>$28,995 | Clean Title | Certified</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t33/1/16/2705.png alt=✅ width=16 height=16></span> Ontario Safety Included</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t33/1/16/2705.png alt=✅ width=16 height=16></span> Extended Warranty Available</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t33/1/16/2705.png alt=✅ width=16 height=16></span> Flexible Payment Options</div></div><div class=x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> AWD (All-Wheel Drive)</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> 97,000 km</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Toyota Safety Sense 2.5</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Adaptive Cruise Control</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Lane Departure Alert</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Pre-Collision System</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Blind Spot Monitoring</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Rear Cross Traffic Alert</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Backup Camera</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Bluetooth Connectivity</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Heated Front Seats</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Push Button Start</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Remote Keyless Entry</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> LED Headlights</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Air Conditioning</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Power Windows & Locks</div><div dir=auto><span class=html-span xexx8yu xyri2b x18d9i69 x1c1uobl x1hl2dhg x16tdsg8 x1vvkbs x3nfvp2 x1j61x8r x1fcty0u xdj266r xat24cr xm2jcoa x1mpyi22 xxymvpz xlup9mm x1kky2od><img class=xz74otr x15mokao x1ga7v0g x16uus16 xbiv7yw src=https://static.xx.fbcdn.net/images/emoji.php/v9/t51/1/16/2714.png alt=✔ width=16 height=16></span> Alloy Wheels</div></div><div class=x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a><div dir=auto>Fast Approvals – Flexible Payments</div></div><div class=x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a><div dir=auto>Price: $28,995 + HST & Licensing</div></div><div class=x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a><div dir=auto>Ehab’s Auto</div><div dir=auto>4603 Bank St</div><div dir=auto>Ottawa, ON K1T 3W6</div></div>

2023 Toyota RAV4

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE -AWD. Certified

Watch This Vehicle
14507986

2023 Toyota RAV4

LE -AWD. Certified

Location

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6

613-240-3316

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
97,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV1PC388652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD – 97 km$28,995 | Clean Title | Certified Ontario Safety Included Extended Warranty Available Flexible Payment Options AWD (All-Wheel Drive) 97,000 km Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 Adaptive Cruise Control Lane Departure Alert Pre-Collision System Blind Spot Monitoring Rear Cross Traffic Alert Backup Camera Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Bluetooth Connectivity Heated Front Seats Push Button Start Remote Keyless Entry LED Headlights Air Conditioning Power Windows & Locks Alloy WheelsFast Approvals – Flexible PaymentsPrice: $28,995 + HST & LicensingEhab’s Auto4603 Bank StOttawa, ON K1T 3W6

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Ehab's Auto

Ehab's Auto

4603 Bank St, Gloucester, ON K1T 3W6
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613-240-XXXX

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613-240-3316

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Ehab's Auto

613-240-3316

2023 Toyota RAV4