Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Wrangler

78,329 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lake Huron Chrysler

519-524-7195

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4X4

Location

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

519-524-7195

  1. 9982616
  2. 9982616
  3. 9982616
  4. 9982616
  5. 9982616
  6. 9982616
  7. 9982616
  8. 9982616
  9. 9982616
  10. 9982616
  11. 9982616
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
78,329KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9982616
  • Stock #: 23005A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG8GL195837

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
2 Skid Plates
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,495 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
399.2 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On-Off Road
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Interior

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front map lights
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler

2014 Ford Explorer L...
 120,947 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 36,903 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 157,830 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Lake Huron Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler

Lake Huron Chrysler

268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6

Call Dealer

519-524-XXXX

(click to show)

519-524-7195

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory