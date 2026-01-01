$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 1500
Limited
2022 RAM 1500
Limited
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
187,264KM
VIN 1C6SRFHT1NN148000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P/C
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 187,264 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
27M
EZL
DFR
PXJ
APA
XFH
SE8
NFF
NAS
GP1
DSA
4HC
A69
ASH
XM9
AHE
YGV
4EX
5N6
525
573
4CV
*DL
-X9
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Stainless steel exhaust
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
734.8 Kgs Maximum Payload
Front And Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Exterior
Fog Lights
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Spray-in Bed Liner
Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips
LED brakelights
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Bodyside Mouldings and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Bucket Seats
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
GPS Navigation
Chrome Door Handles
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Air filtration
Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Leather Door Trim Insert
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Rubber w/Carpet Inserts Front And Rear Floor Mats
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
12" Touchscreen
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Analog Appearance
Premium Full-Length Floor Console
Connectivity - US/Canada
Rear 60/40 Folding/Reclining Seat
Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Leather Rear Seat
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leather/Genuine Wood Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Seating
Prem Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
GPS Antenna Input
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Additional Features
4.5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Special Scheduling Condition III
Order Conversion Tracking
BLACK
Delete Spray In Bedliner
Sales Tracking
Easy Order
Night Edition
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
Customer Preferred Package 27M
Diamond Black Crystal P/C
33 GALLON FUEL TANK
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP
5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT eTorque Engine
8-Spd Auto 8HP75 Trans
Air Suspension 4-Corner Delete
Trailer Tow Group (B)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Trailer Light Check, Trailer Reverse Steering Control, Trailer Brake Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS & eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Wheels: 22" x 9" Black Aluminum, Tires: 285/45R22XL BSW All Season, Accent-Colour Premium Power Mirrors, Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover, Black Headlamp Bezels, Sport Performance Hood, Body-Colour Door Handles, Pirelli Brand Tires, 19-Speake...
124.9-Litre (27.4-Gallon) Fuel Tank
Black Pwr-Fold Trailer Tow Mirrors
DELETE 4-CORNER AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Satin Chrome Key Fob
BLACK POWER FOLDING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Mirror Clearance/Running Lights, Black Exterior Mirrors, Trailer Tow Mirrors
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/MDS & ETORQUE -inc: 48-Volt Belt Starter Generator, Passive Tuned Mass Damper, GPEC 5 Engine Controller, Delete Alternator, 18" Aluminum Spare Wheel
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Surround View Camera System, Head-Up Display, Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop, LED Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamps, Tailgate Ajar Warning Lamp, Pedestrian Emergency Braking, D...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
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Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 RAM 1500