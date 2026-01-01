$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
519-524-7195
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
51,604KM
VIN 3C6UR5DL8NG125525
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26059A
- Mileage 51,604 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
2HZ
ETL
DG7
PRV
APA
NAS
MWH
MR4
LPL
LNC
4HC
CS7
BAJ
XMF
A83
SEB
ASH
YG4
4EX
5N6
5UD
525
573
58G
4AJ
4CV
*MJ
-X9
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Storage Tray
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
180 Amp Alternator
HD suspension
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
220-Amp Alternator
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
117.3 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs)
1465.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Monotone Paint
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Chrome Front Bumper
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
Ontario Tire Surcharge
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear wheelhouse liners
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Clearance Lamps
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
LED BED LIGHTING
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Seating
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Powertrain
6-Spd Automatic 68RFE Transmission
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
Special Scheduling Condition III
Order Conversion Tracking
5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel
BLACK
Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
Sales Tracking
6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Engine
Red Pearl
Delmonico Red Pearl Coat
Easy Order
Night Edition
PAINTED FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
Customer Preferred Package 2HZ
Mopar Spray in Bedliner
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Level C Equipment Group
252+ Code Testing
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, Winter Front Grille Cover, Tow Hooks, Diesel Exhaust ...
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Connected Services Delete Credit
CONNECTIVITY FEATURES DELETE CREDIT
Flat Cab-Length Side Steps Painted
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black RAM's Head Tailgate Badge, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum, Black Wheel Centre Hub, Black Headlamp Bezels, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Painted Rear Bumper, Gloss Black Nostrils/Mic Black Grille, Tires: ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lake Huron Chrysler
2022 RAM 1500 Limited Longhorn 175,484 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 65,784 KM $47,995 + tax & lic
2023 RAM 2500 Laramie 126,236 KM $59,995 + tax & lic
Email Lake Huron Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lake Huron Chrysler
268 Bayfield Rd, Goderich, ON N7A 3G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-524-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Lake Huron Chrysler
519-524-7195
2022 RAM 2500