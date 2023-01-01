$24,988+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-150
FX4 Crew3.5L V6 4X4 Rust Free Only 115000 KMS
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9563485
- Stock #: CC63530
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET0CFC63530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,335 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful and rust-free 2012 F-150 FX4 powered by a 3.5L Eco Boost V6 and 4-wheel drive. Finished in Blue Flame Metallic colour with charcoal interior. Seating for 5 people with power adjust driver's bucket. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. CD player in the stereo. Built in electric brake controller and rear park assist. Easy entry tailgate step and a plastic box liner in the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see and low mileage 2015 F-150.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
