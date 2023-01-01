Menu
2012 Ford F-150

115,335 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 Crew3.5L V6 4X4 Rust Free Only 115000 KMS

2012 Ford F-150

FX4 Crew3.5L V6 4X4 Rust Free Only 115000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

115,335KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9563485
  • Stock #: CC63530
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0CFC63530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,335 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful and rust-free 2012 F-150 FX4 powered by a 3.5L Eco Boost V6 and 4-wheel drive. Finished in Blue Flame Metallic colour with charcoal interior. Seating for 5 people with power adjust driver's bucket. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. CD player in the stereo. Built in electric brake controller and rear park assist. Easy entry tailgate step and a plastic box liner in the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see and low mileage 2015 F-150.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

